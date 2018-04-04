YouTube Shooting in San Bruno: Woman injures four before killing self

In a shocking incident in YouTube office headquarters in San Bruno, California, a woman suddenly opened fire and injured at least four people before she shot herself on Tuesday afternoon.

All other employees became panic with this shooting incident, officers and federal agents rushed to the office after getting multiple 911 calls about gunfire at Youtube Office located in the Bay Area city of San Bruno.

News footage showed that people left the building in a line, holding their arms in the air. Officers checked them to make sure they don’t have any weapons.

Few of the employees posted about the YouTube shooting incident in their twitter accounts saying they heard gunfire and came to know that there was an active shooter. All evacuated the office slowly.

The injured have been shifted to San Francisco General Hospital; the patients are 36 year old man in critical condition, a 32 year-old woman in serious condition and another 27 year old woman in fair condition. The hospital expected more patients for treatment.

Google, is the owner of the world’s biggest online video website, YouTube and the company tweeted that they are coordinating with the authorities.

The White House said that President Donald Trump was briefed about the shooting incident and officials are monitoring the developments.