YouTube Shooting: Woman shooter was vegan blogger, accused YouTube for discrimination

It was reported that a woman shooter injured four people and killed herself at YouTube office in San Bruno on Tuesday.

The woman was identified as Nasim Najafi Aghdam who ran a website named Nasimesabz.com in which she posted about veganism and long passages critical of YouTube.

Nasim Najafi Aghdam was a 39 year old woman from San Diego who was responsible for shooting at YouTube office in Silicon Valley.

She accused the YouTube video-sharing service of showing discrimination against her as she posted in her online profile. In the shooting, three were injured in which a man is in critical condition and two women are in serious state.

Nasim Najafi Aghdam’s online profile shows that she was a vegan activist running a website names NasimeSabz.com meaning Green Breeze in Persian. She posted about Persian culture and veganism and long passages critical of YouTube.

One of the screenshot of a video posted on Aghnam’s YouTube channel before it was taken down on Tuesday showed her complaint that YouTube filtered her channels to prevent it from getting views.